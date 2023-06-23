10-Year-Old Boy Killed in Late-Night Petersburg Shooting

A juvenile who was shot early Saturday morning in Petersburg and hospitalized in critical condition has died, police say. The Petersburg Bureau of Police has identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting as 10-year-old Kay’Von Morgan. Police say Kay’Von was hit by gunfire on the 200 block of Juniper Road in Petersburg at around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Primary Elections
- USDA Reminds producers to file crop acreage reports
- Students Build 3D Printers at Manufacturing Camp
- Dinwiddie native serves aboard forward-deployed Navy warship in Japan
- Queenie Cooks: Fresh Citrus & Mint Cooler with Ginger
- Petersburg Police Seeking Help Finding Missing 14-Year-Old Child
- Dinwiddie County Voter Registrar Reminder
- USDA Extends Application Deadline for Revenue Loss Programs to July 14 Nine Partner Organizations to Provide Assistance with ERP Phase Two Applications
- Storm Causes Damage Throughout Central Virginia
- Petersburg Man Charged with First Degree Murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.