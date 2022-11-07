19-Year-Old Dinwiddie female murder charges case sent to grand jury

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A Petersburg grand jury will hear the cases against Devin Mitchell and Jesiah Flowers, two of the three suspects of a shooting that occurred at an Artist Space Lofts last July that resulted in the death of Toni Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie. The case is set to be heard on November 17.
Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening. Knight was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell of Hopewell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting. On August 1, police and U.S. Marshals also arrested 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell also on similar charges.
A third suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile of Hopewell as well hearing is set for next week in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. This case is expected to go to the grand jury also.
The third suspect, a juvenile, has a hearing set next week in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court where his case also could be sent to the same grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.