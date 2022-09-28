2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival features Car Show

By Sylvia Allen
Editor
LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive.
Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
The categories include: Best Appearing Ford, Best Appearing Import, Best Appearing GM Product, Best Appearing Mopar, Best Appearing Motorcycle, People’s Choice Award, Distance Award, and Most Eye Catching. There will be door prizes and raffles and 50 Dash Plates will be awarded.
For more information call (804) 691-3151. The website is www.kentzkustomz.com.
The Brunswick Stew Cook-off will be held. The last date to register is Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A meeting will be held for stew masters at the airport on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 4 p.m.
For more information about the festival call (434) 848-2728 or visit the website at www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com. The email address is tasteofbrunswickfestival@gmail.com
