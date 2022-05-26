United Way’s 2022 Kindergarten Countdown Camp with Dinwiddie County Public Schools in partnership with the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will be offering its summer camp from July 11 – July 28 2022, 8 a.m to noon. Kindergarten Countdown Camp is a free summer learning program for rising kindergarten students with limited to no preschool experience. Kindergarten Countdown Camp is taught by licensed teachers and help prepares students and parents for a successful start in kindergarten. A parent event covering kindergarten readiness topics, Readiness skills, a backpack full of school supplies and books, breakfast, lunch and transportation will be accessible for all those registered for this free program. Questions about this free camp can be directed to Penny L. Brooks, School Readiness & Literacy Coordinator via email at pbrooks@dcpsnet.org, or phone 804-469-4190; as well as Leanne Lytle, United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg via email at LytleL@yourunitedway.org.; or 804-771-5862.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.