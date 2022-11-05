22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year

A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center.
A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 22. When they arrived, police discovered Chyna Lynette Harrison, 22, who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. She was transported by air to a hospital in Richmond, where she passed away. Another female reportedly showed up to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injury also.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app on a mobile device.
A GoFundMe account for funeral expenses has been established by Harrison’s brother, Tyrell Harrison. A candlelight vigil for Harrison will be scheduled later in Petersburg and Emporia.
