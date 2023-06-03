$30,298 in Seward Scholarships Awarded to Six Dinwiddie Graduates

By: Jeanne Minetree
Six 2023 Dinwiddie High School graduates, along with four seniors from Prince George and Petersburg High Schools, received scholarships established under the Lewis Claiborne Seward Trust. Mr. Seward named the scholarships to honor his parents.
The amount given varies each year. This year’s amount totals over $53,000, of which $30, 298 have been awarded to Dinwiddie students. Milton Minns, Jr. and Jooyoung Sung will each receive Mertie McCracken Seward Scholarships in the amount of $10,000. The Joseph William Seward Scholarships awarded $4,300 to Jayden Brown and $2,000 each to Lauren Parham, Bailey Walters, and Jamaica Weaver.
The Seward Scholarships are awarded annually to provide financial assistance to further the higher education of high school graduates with excellent academic standing. Graduating High School seniors in the County of Dinwiddie, the County of Prince George, and in the City of Petersburg are eligible to apply. During the selection process, consideration is given to character, scholastic record, extracurricular and community activities, and financial need. Recipients may reapply annually for renewal of their scholarships, provided they have maintained at least a 3.0 GPA and continue to demonstrate financial need.
