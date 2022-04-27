A little bit of this, a lot of that

David and Alice Williams have been owners and operators of The Yellow Gate Place of Dinwiddie County for 13 plus years; collecting for more than 40 years. The Yellow Gate Place is a shop that offer a variety of antique and vintage items.
Although residents of Prince George County, Williams initially bought the property for investment. Due to the area being zoned agricultural, the type of business the Williams’s could run were limited. Whether you’re looking for that right home décor piece, holiday décor, antiques dishes, or tools to name a few, The Yellow Gate is your place. Unique boutique refurbished furniture was recently added to their list of great finds.
Williams and his wife dedicate lots of their time to cleaning out homes and estates as well as traveling to other antique shops, to collect any items that may catch their eye. Once every 6 weeks The Yellow Gate Place runs an online consignment auction also. Items begin at $2 and are provided by residents of Dinwiddie County and surrounding areas.
The Yellow Gate Place is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 10306 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Va. Just look for the big yellow smiling face and there it is, The Yellow Gate Place. You can also find them on Facebook.
