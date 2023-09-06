AAA Reminds motorists of back-to-school safety during annual campaign

The “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign is in full swing
VIRGINIA BEACH — On Monday August 28, 2023 students in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, York and Williamsburg public schools will be starting. Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Suffolk public schools will be starting the day after Labor Day.
During this time, AAA reminds drivers to be extra vigilant when on their morning commute while everyone gets in a routine. “Drivers should give themselves some extra time to get to where they are going this back-to-school season”, says Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Some students may be walking, biking or driving to a brand-new school so please travel with extra patience and attention.”
In Virginia in 2022, there were 70 pedestrians that were 18 and under that were involved in crashes in the area. Of those 70 pedestrians, there were 64 that were injured and 2 fatalities.
AAA reminds drivers of Virginia Law related to school buses:
Stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction.
Remain stopped until everyone is clear, and the bus moves again.
Stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated.
If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists aren’t required to stop; however, drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.
About AAA Tidewater
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.