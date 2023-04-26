AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: Student loan relief scam

If there is one constant in the criminal world it’s that scammers follow the news. Student loan forgiveness has been the focus of recent headlines, which has given scammers room for student-loan-related fraud.
Be wary of any unsolicited contacts from "debt relief experts" offering access to instant, easy-to-access loan forgiveness options or mentioning the “Biden Plan.” They often ask for upfront payment or for personal information such as your Social Security number or your FSA ID (the username and password on your loan account).
It is illegal for debt relief companies to collect payment from you before they get results, so upfront fees are a surefire sign of fraud. Secondly, these offers provide nothing you can't find yourself for free by contacting your loan servicer or the U.S. Department of Education.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.
Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.
