Adams Reversed candidacy withdrawal decision for HD – 82

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Kimberly Pope Adams had a change of heart and decided to remain on the June ballot after saying she was withdrawing from the Democratic primary for the House of Delegates.
On April 6 Adams initially released a statement, In the first statement which said, "For nearly ten months, I have aggressively fundraised for the opportunity to represent my district in the General Assembly. However, it has become abundantly clear that my campaign does not have the financial viability to proceed." She declared that she was terminating each of her political advisers and is returning all of her prior campaign contributions.
Adams issued a second statement five and a half hours later. "I got into this fight for the working families, for the single mothers, the teachers and the kids in my community," she said. "I can't quit, I won't quit, and my team and I will continue to show up every day and fight to move the 82nd House District forward."
Kim Taylor, from Dinwiddie County, will run against the primary winner. Republican candidates for a second two-year term are expected to support Taylor.
There are currently only two House candidates who have met the April 7 deadline for ballot qualification: Adams of Petersburg and Victor McKenzie Jr. Branden Riley, a mechanical engineer, launched his candidacy on January 1st, however he hasn't yet qualified for the election.
