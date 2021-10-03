“All Holidays” Celebration

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- To celebrate the reopening of public activities, the Dinwiddie Parks and Recreation Department hosted their “All Holidays” event to celebrate all of the holidays that occurred over the last 18 months that couldn’t be enjoyed due to the pandemic.
“We were thinking about how the center has been at reduced capacity for six months,” said Christopher Walters, recreation manager of Cultural Arts at DPR. “People were trickling in when we were closer to school and sports getting started. We said let's get a positive thing going and the idea of celebrating all the events we missed over the last year came to mind.”
Activities at the event included an egg hunt with candy, Christmas cards, games, music, inflatables, and children being presented on how to make rockets from the Appomattox Regional Library. Sant Claus also made an appearance for photos with children. Animals from the Teeny Petting Zoo were also present.
A costume contest was also held. 12 and under participants received chocolate easter bunnies while 13 and up received valentine’s day heart pillows. Costumes present included Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, a cowgirl, a bumblebee and even the Greek Goddess Demeter (the goddess of agriculture).
“There's been a lot of negativity and division recently, one thing I know about Dinwiddie is that it's a good community that cares about each other and I hope this is a kind of event that can bring whole community together and celebrate being part of Dinwiddie have a little bit of positive spirit going,” said Walters.
