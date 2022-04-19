All You Need Is Love and a Horse

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Looking for a place to get your ponies in shape, practice or just trail ride. Sunset Stables is now open to the public.
Sunset Stables is owned by Paige Guy of Dinwiddie. “I am now living my dream and it’s everything I’ve imagined and more. I’ve had a love for horses as far back as I can remember.”, Guy says. Sunset Stables is a 130x200 arena, has barrels, arena timer, trails, two round pens and great parking for trailers.
Sunset Stables is located at 16184 Glebe Road, Dewitt Va. 23840. Beginner horse lesson will begin soon but are not offered at the moment. Hours of operation are open.
