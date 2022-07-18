The Dinwiddie Dixie All-Star Angels Division (ages 9-10) has been awarded the opportunity to advance to the Dixie Youth World Series in Alexandria, LA, representing the state of Virginia from July 29 to August 2, 2022. Your support with a donation would be greatly appreciated for the girls and their families to help them with their journey for a National Championship.
Dinwiddie Dixie Softball, Inc. (DDSI) is a not-for-profit amateur sports organization organized and operated to benefit the youth of Dinwiddie County and to promote softball, team sports and development of youths in the community and to inspire each other to higher efforts.
