Apartment complex raises concerns amongst Cox Rd. residents

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A rezoning request with special use permit to exceed the county’s cap on the number of dwelling units per acre has been issued to usher in high density apartments on Cox Road. Residents of the area have taken to social media, created petitions, as well as voiced their concerns at several meetings. The request comes just after another apartment complex project on Ferndale, a much smaller one, was opposed and shot down.
Some major concerns of residents about the 348 unit apartment complex are that a high density complex would create a lot of unwanted noise, that sharing a one way road in a subdivision, that schools would become overcrowded, there is already a strain on an understaffed Fire Department, Ems and Sheriff’s Office, and the construction would last for years.
Victoria (Vickie) Rizzo of 24301 Driver Road, North Dinwiddie voiced her concerns and opinions at the Dinwiddie County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 8. “Taxpayers are going to be on the brunt of this! This is 1,000 or more people that would be moving into this area and their lives are going to have to be supplemented. Schools, emergency services, mental health, any of the social services, they’re all going to have to be supplemented. There are 5 distinct neighborhoods within 1 mile of this project, that’s about 860 single family homes that are already there. This property was zoned as residential single family when they bought it, but they don’t like that they can’t make as much money with that.”, Rizzo said. She went on to say, “A high density apartment complex is not at all compatible with what’s already there. This is 348 apartments, 5 times apartments of what you all rejected at Ferndale that’s only 1 ½ mile down the road. Our neighborhood is modest, small, older ranch homes, we are diverse, elderly people, young families, retirees, 1st time homeowners, almost 50/50 racially; this project would rob us of our privacy, enjoyment of our own property in our own backyards. The noise will be unrelenting.” Rizzo mentioned that her home was just 40 feet from the project.
