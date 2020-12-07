By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced last week that their offices are accepting applications for the U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The position will succeed that of the U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady who took senior status on May 1 of this year. An independent panel of lawyers assembled by the Senators will review applications and interview qualified individuals which will be used as they consider potential nominees to recommend to the President.
The White House will then nominate an individual to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the full Senate.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is one of two federal district courts serving the commonwealth. It’s jurisdiction covers that of the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Richmond metro areas and surrounding locations with courthouses located in Alexandria, Norfolk, Richmond and Newport News.
Liam O’Grady practiced law privately in Virginia after he was an Assistant commonwealth's attorney for the Commonwealth of Virginia from 1982 to 1986. He was an Assistant United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia from 1986 to 1992 and a United States Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2003 to 2007.
On Jan. 9, 2007 O'Grady was nominated by President George W. Bush to a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia vacated by Claude M. Hilton then was confirmed by the Senate on July 9 that year receiving his commission on July 11.
Those interested in the position can either apply at Sen. Mark Warner’s website or submit a completed questionnaire, cover letter, resume and any other requested application materials to ed_judge@warner.senate.gov by Dec. 18 when the application acceptance period ends.
