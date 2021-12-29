Arrest made in shooting into occupied dwelling

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On December 10, 2021, at approximately 10:40 pm, Prince George County Police received information regarding a shooting in the area of the 5200 block of Prince George Drive.
The investigation revealed that numerous shots were fired with several bullets striking a targeted, occupied residence. There were no injuries resulting from this incident.
On December 21, 2021 Prince George County detectives arrested Playford, Michael Hart II, age 19, of Hopewell VA, in connection to the shooting.
At this time, the suspect is being charged with attempted first degree murder, conspiring to commit murder in the first degree, maliciously discharging a weapon, and felony eluding. Hart was transported to Riverside Regional Jail and is being held without bond.
This investigation is ongoing - additional charges are expected. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Baxley at the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.
