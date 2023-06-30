Arrest Report
6-29-2023
1. Gary Patterson, 59 years old of the 5900 block of Beville Drive, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on June 15, 2023 for petit larceny and attempted malicious bodily injury.
2. Richard Lee Edwards, Jr., 60 years old of the 25000 block of Brunswick Avenue, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 15, 2023 for contempt failing to appear in court.
3. Sara Jasmine Tatum, 39 years old of the 23000 block of Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 15, 2023 for embezzlement and forgery.
4. Marvin Nathaniel Randolph, II, 18 years old of the 3600 block of Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 15, 2023 for assault and battery.
5. Travis Keith Ferguson, 30 years old of the 26000 block of West Washington Street, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 16, 2023 for assault and battery, malicious wounding, and destruction of property.
6. Joesph Roberts, 20 years old of the 3600 block of Edison Street, Alexandria, Virginia was arrested on June 16, 2023 for three counts of eluding, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving without a license, and obstructing justice.
7. Sarah Kaylin Vaughan, 24 years old of the 15000 block of Glebe Road, DeWitt, Virginia was arrested on June 16, 2023 for driving while intoxicated.
8. Brandon Tyler Cornett, 22 years old of the 4400 block of Olgers Road, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on June 17, 2023 for trespassing and assault and battery.
9. Earl Preston Burns, III, 28 years old of the 11000 block of Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 17, 2023 for domestic assault.
10. Catherine Ruth Sweeney, 36 years old of the 9700 block of Laurel Pine Drive, Richmond, Virginia was arrested on June 18, 2023 for domestic assault.
11. Maverick Nicholas Pettit, 23 years old of the 500 block of Buckingham Court, Hopewell, Virginia was arrested on June 18, 2023 for domestic assault and assault and battery.
12. Kenneth Earl Writtenberry, Jr., 49 years old of the 24000 block of Rock Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 18, 2023 for domestic assault.
13. Melynda Danielle Childers, 31 years old of the 7400 block of Brills Road, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on June 18, 2023 for assault and battery.
14. Rodney Alarick Prosise, 34 years old of the 4500 block of Woodstream Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 18, 2023 for domestic assault.
15. Frankie Robinson, 36 years old of the 7400 block of Brills Road, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on June 19, 2023 for assault and battery.
16. Travis Wayne McDaniel, 32 years old of the 23000 block of Old Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 20, 2023 for strangulation of another.
17. Che’Tasia Aleasia Lee, 20 years old of the 3700 block of East Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 20, 2023 for assault and battery.
18. Erika Renee Wilkinson, 35 years old of the 19000 block of Trench Drive, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on June 20, 2023 for assault and battery.
19. Richard Brandon McCrary, 44 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 20, 2023 for domestic assault.
20. Travis Scott Heilman, 31 years old of the 9500 block of Kathleen Drive, South Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on June 20, 2023 for trespassing.
21. Jamarah Buffaloe, 22 years old of the 12000 block of Henry Road, Jarratt, Virginia was arrested on June 21, 2023 for conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.
22. Amanda Yvette Smith, 22 years old of the 100 block of Mount Carmel Road, Coatesville, Pennsylvania was arrested on June 21, 2023 for contempt fail to appear.
23. Yahshau Yahjori Veney, 38 years old of the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 21, 2023 for conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.
24. Jazmine Michelle Crowell, 29 years old of the 600 block of Roberts Avenue, Franklinville, New Jersey was arrested on June 21, 2023 for contempt fail to appear.
25. Haley Marie Temple, 19 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 21, 2023 for domestic assault.
26. Shawniece Eppes, 32 years old of the 11000 block of Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 21, 2023 for domestic assault.
27. Destry Brown, Jr., 29 years old of the 10000 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 21, 2023 for two counts of possession of controlled substances.
28. Brandon Joseph Estes, 30 years old of the 6100 block of Tranquility Lane, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on June 22, 2023 for reckless handling of firearms, domestic assault, and obstruction of justice.
