Arrest Report
6-22-2023
- Kenneth Amos Powell, 53 years old of the 3800 block of Fox Meadow Way, Upper Marlboro, Maryland was arrested on June 8, 2023 for contempt of court.
- Robyn Lynn Sebera, 37 years old of the 9500 block of Colemans Lake RD, Church Road, Virginia was arrested on June 08, 2023 and June 09, 2023 for assault, larceny, embezzlement, trespassing, eight counts of forgery, and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.
- Chasity Dean Williams, 43 years old of the 23000 block of Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 09, 2023 for purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold.
- Garrett Lee Bonner, 36 years old of the 100 block of South Kippax, Hopewell, Virginia was arrested on June 09, 2023 for destruction of property.
- Steve Wayne Perkinson, 38 years old of the 22000 block of Lake Jordan Drive, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on June 11, 2023 for assault.
- Carmel Jamal Meridith, 26 years old of the 12000 block of McKenney Highway, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on June 12, 2023 for domestic assault, larceny, and unlawful use of, or injury to, telephone and telegraph lines.
- Robert Orland Baul, Jr., 24 years old of the 3100 block of Blue Heron Pass, Powder Springs, Georgia was arrested on June 12, 2023 for contempt of court.
- Timothy Byrd Daniel, 38 years old of the 18000 block of Shippings Rd, Dewitt, Virginia was arrested on June 13, 2023 for receipt of stolen firearm, and possession or transportation of firearm by convicted felon. .
- Jeremaee Eddie Sills, 24 years old of the 14000 block of Cox Rd., Church Road, Virginia was arrested on June 14, 2023 for reckless handling of firearms.
- Shannon Ray Thompson, 43 years old of the 24000 block of Black Branch Rd, Stony Creek, Virginia was arrested on June 14, 2023 for harassment by computer.
- Matthew Vence Fleshman, 27 years old of the 4300 block of Westwood Drive, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on June 14, 2023 for a probation violation.
- Shayne Luke Wilson, 30 years old of the 23000 block of River Rd., North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on June 14, 2023 abusive language to another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.