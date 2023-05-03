Arrest Report

5-4-2023
1. Ashton Leigh Lively, 28 years old, of the 10000 block of Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 22, 2023 for shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at train, car, vessel, etc.
2. John William Jones, 43 years old, of the 2100 block of Piedmont Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia was arrested on April 24, 2023 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
3. Isaiah Jeremiah Jones, 21 years old, of the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 24, 2023 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
4. Jasmine Elaine Ingram, 23 years old, of the 600 block of Miller Street, Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested on April 24, 2023 for tampering with equipment and obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense.
5. Ronnie Lorenzo Price, Jr., 26 years old, of the 25000 block of Surry Avenue, South Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on April 25, 2023 for threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family.
6. Jeffrey Ellis Ziegenfuss, Jr., 35 years old, of the 27000 block of Flank Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 25, 2023 for forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.
7. Dushone Earl Walker, 54 years old, of the 2600 block of West Washington Street, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 25, 2023 for assault and battery.
8. Archie Willis, 61 years old, of the 15000 block of Keelers Mill Road, DeWitt, Virginia was arrested on April 25, 2023 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
9. Brian Matthew Robinson, 54 years old, of the 25000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 26, 2023 for larceny.
10. Tesla Marie McDaniel, 23 years old, of the 25000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 26, 2023 for larceny.
