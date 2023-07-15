Arrest Report
7-13-2023
1. Starr Lynn Emerson, 42 years old of the 800 block of High Street, South Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on June 29, 2023 for two counts of contempt by failing to appear in court.
2. Helen Meridith, 49 years old of the 12000 block of McKenney Highway, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on June 30, 2023 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
3. Lauren Michelle Beasley, 30 years old of the 6000 block of Tara Drive, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on July 1, 2023 for violation of protective order.
4. Grace Lynn Nye, 41 years old of the 9300 block of Dabney Drive, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on July 2, 2023 for domestic assault.
5. Travis Wayne Nye, 38 years old of the 9300 block of Dabney Drive, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on July 2, 2023 for domestic assault.
6. Jeremaee Eddie Sills, 24 years old of the 14000 block of Cox Road, Church Road, Virginia was arrested on July 3, 2023 for brandishing firearm, maliciously discharging firearm within or at occupied building, and shooting from a vehicle.
7. Unique Lashay Hazelwood, 23 years old of the 800 block of Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on July 4, 2023 for assault and battery.
8. Adrian Leo Smith, 20 years old of the 500 block of West Carolina Avenue, Crewe, Virginia was arrested on July 4, 2023 for rape.
9. Joshua Thomas Beckman, Jr., 18 years old of the 12000 block of Haven Lane, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on July 5, 2023 for driving after illegally consuming alcohol, underage possession of marijuana, purchasing or possessing alcoholic beverages unlawful in certain cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.