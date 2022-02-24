The Prince George County Police Department is asking anyone with any information that could assist in identifying these two subjects or vehicle, to please call The Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773, through Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777 or via email to princegeorgecountyva.gov.
First suspect is described as a black female with braids. The second suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a beanie hat, who can be observed smoking.
Both were in a blue Ford F150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.