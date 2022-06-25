Attempt To Locate Stolen Motorcycle and Trailer

Between the dates of 06/03/2022 and 06/11/2022, an unknown person(s) entered the victim’s yard at the 1900 block of Fine Street and took a black in color 2021 Arising 12’ enclosed trailer. Inside the trailer was the victims 1999 Harley Davidson FXDWG motorcycle.
Police are asking anyone with any information that could assist in locating these items or has knowledge of this incident, or the person(s) involved, to report it to the Prince George County Police Department at 804-722-2773 or through Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
