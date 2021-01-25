By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Library of Virginia announced earlier this month that the Circuit Court Records Preservation program awarded Dinwiddie’s Circuit Court Clerk J. Barrett Chappell, Jr. a $9,802.50 grant for the preservation of local records.
“We are very excited to receive this grant from the Library of Virginia,” said J. Barrett Chappell, Jr. in a statement. “Since 2008 Dinwiddie has received more than $283,500 in preservation grants. These records are the history of our County; and we have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”
The funds will be used to conserve the Birth Register 1865-1896; Death Register 1865-1896; Marriage Register 1852-1861; and Record of Declaration of Intentions 1903-1915 which will also be digitized and made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.
The CCRP is a part of the Library of Virginia's Local Records Services Branch and provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia.
The program has awarded over 1,000 grants totaling more than $20,000,000 since 1990 and has awarded $1,633,800.19 to 95 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts this year.
