BE HEARD! IDOL ACROSS AMERICA IS NOW OPEN!

AMERICAN IDOL® is looking for the next singing superstar! Our Idol Across America LIVE virtual auditions are now open.
A search across the country is underway for the next “American Idol” and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
“Idol Across America” is holding virtual auditions in all 50 states. Virginia residents will have their opportunity to audition on Monday, Aug. 8.
Participants will perform through Zoom in front of the show’s producers. Online auditions can be submitted any time ahead of the virtual audition.
