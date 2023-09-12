Big welcome to Officer Ski as SRO FOR Southside Elementary School. This is his 10th month as an SRO. He has been with Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office for only 2 years, but he has been a police officer for 15 years. In addition to being an SRO, Officer Ski serves in the Army National Guard.
