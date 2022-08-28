Book vending machine introduced at Sutherland Elem.

Sutherland Elementary receives their first ever book vending machine. The machine has been named Inchy. This is an effort to help kids get excited about reading.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dinwiddie Among Several Virginia Counties to Receive Center Line Rumble Strips Installation
- Rabies Alert
- VA Governor announces multi-location Investment by DroneUp; Company to establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County
- Unoccupied Dinwiddie Home In Flames
- Little Free Libraries… A Grand Slam to Reading
- CDC Rates COVID-19 Community Levels for the Whole Tri-City Area as "High”
- Petersburg Police investigate shooting
- How to Get a Handle on Overdraft Fees
- Business Owners Confused by Random U-Haul Thefts in Area
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.