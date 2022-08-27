BOS Adopts 2022 Richmond-Crater Multi-Region Hazard Mitigation Plan

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisor’s at its meeting held on August 16, adopted the 2022 Richmond-Crater Multi-Region Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The Commonwealth of Virginia urged its twenty-one planning districts to take the initiative in creating regional hazard mitigation strategies starting in 2003. The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 (DMA2K) mandates the development of these plans, which assist local governments in identifying risks and vulnerabilities as well as measures to lessen such risks. In order to continue receiving specific federal aid, local governments must develop and accept these plans. A total of 26 neighboring counties, cities, and villages are included in the plan created under the direction of the Richmond and Crater Planning Districts. The Richmond and Crater Planning Districts' first multiregional plan was developed, adopted, and modified in 2011 and updated in 2017.
The Hazard Mitigation Steering Committee and Working Group, which is made up of members from the local jurisdictions, the public, and other stakeholders, completed the most recent update to that plan, which is dated August 2022. To create a thorough plan for the planning districts and each jurisdiction, this group collaborated closely with the consultant Salters Creek Consulting, Inc.
The Board of Supervisors received electronic copies of the plan for review in July and Dennis Hale, Chief of Fire & EMS, presented the plan during the August 2, 2022 Board of Supervisors Workshop.
