Overwhelmingly popular broadband legislation will now head to the Governor’s office after the Virginia House on Feb. 21, 2023 eagerly passed HB 1752, sponsored by Del. Chris Head. This comes after the Senate advanced SB 1029, sponsored by Sen. Bill Stanley, passing it swiftly with bipartisan support. In response to legislators’ strong support of this vital legislation, Del. Chris Head, Sen. Bill Stanley, and VMDABC Chair Casey Logan issued the following statements as the legislation heads to Governor Youngkin’s desk:
Del. Chris Head:“Growing up in rural Georgia, I know firsthand what life is like without technology. There was no cable TV, no air conditioning, and our telephone was on a party line with three or four other families. And my Dad often reminded me that the only reason we had electricity was the efforts of the REA and the service provided by our member owned electric cooperative. Today, Cooperatives’ efforts are in leveling the playing field for the far too many families in rural and remote communities that often feel forgotten and left behind by today’s technological advancements. Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth not only deserve access to the internet, it is now a critical need. And it’s on us to do all we can to make sure they get it, which is why I’m proud to have sponsored this legislation.
“Cooperatives have always been leaders in stepping up for rural and remote communities and they are leading the way now in connecting Virginia families to the internet. This legislation will remove the unnecessary roadblocks of an inadequate and bureaucratic system and will cut exorbitant fees, safeguarding our taxpayers and ensuring Virginia remains a leader in closing the digital divide and that no Virginian is left without access to all the good that broadband enables.”
Sen. Bill Stanley: “Some issues are complicated, this one is simple — every Virginia family deserves access to all that the internet enables from telemedicine and remote learning to business growth and so much more. Whether you are a student in Mecklenburg County or Richmond County, a small business owner in Page County or Albemarle County, or a patient trying to access medical care from Franklin County to Roanoke County, you deserve the internet. This legislation is vital to closing the digital divide and ensuring no Virginia community is left behind or left out of Virginia’s future. I’m proud of this legislature’s action on both sides of the aisle to swiftly pass our legislation. I am confident that, thanks to Cooperatives’ efforts, Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth will have access to the internet.”
VMDABC Chair Casey Logan:“I join my brothers and sisters at the Cooperatives in applauding legislators of all political affiliations, backgrounds, and geographic regions for their swift action in passing this legislation. Cooperatives will not rest until every Virginian has access to the internet, and this session, Virginia’s leaders sent a strong statement that they share Cooperatives’ resolve to ensure every Virginia family is connected to broadband. To the Virginians out there waiting for fiber to reach them: we’re coming.”
