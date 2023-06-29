Brunswick High School female student victim of shooting

Ke’Asia Powell, a rising senior of Brunswick High School was identified as the murder victim who was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Wythe Street, which is at its intersection with Foley Street. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Authorities said she had been shot once.
Anyone who may have information about either shooting Thursday or Friday is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.
