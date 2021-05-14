By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A shootout that resulted in a bullet flying into a Dinwiddie Taco Bell has led to an investigation.
According to Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office Investigator Charles Lucy, multiple shots were fired from a small to medium size SUV that was black in color in the intersection of Ritchie Ave and Boydton Plank Road just after 7 p.m. on May 3.
Three vehicles were struck along with the Taco Bell as well. A bullet traveled into an exterior wall and into the men's bathroom although no individuals were injured.
The investigation into the shooting is continuous and the Dinwiddie Police ask if anyone who may have witnessed it to please contact the Sheriff's Office.
