Business Spotlight: “It’s A Great Day To Shop Lena Jay”

Headed to work, going on a dinner date, special event or occasion, on your way to church, or just lounging around, Lena Jay Fashions is sure to have the right piece of garment for you.
First launched back in September of 2021, Lena Jay Fashions became a fully operating business in February 2022. “I’ve always had a passion for the beauty industry.”, says owner of this newly Dinwiddie located business Tawanna Wynn. Wynn is also a licensed beautician and owner of Tee’s Beauty Salon, of which Lena Jay Fashions is accessible by just a walk through the salon. “I like to call it my Salon Boutique.”, Wynn said.
Wynn explained just how the birth of Lena Jay Fashions came about. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, quarantining along with closure rules and regulations went into affect. Beauty Salons and Barber Shops were deemed non-essential and ordered to shut down under an Executive Order issued by Virginia’s former Governor Ralph Northam. Wynn says it was during this moment that she began brainstorming upon Lena Jay Fashions.
With a background in modeling as a former model for Wilhelmina’s modeling agency of New York, it took Wynn no time to figure out her next business plan. Dedicated to beautifying women already as a hairstylist, Wynn couldn’t go wrong with choosing to go into the retail side of fashion. “As a hairstylist, I would often hear women a lot of times say how they would have a hard time finding certain type of clothing in this area. Most would mention how a lot of garments in the stores were either too revealing or just catered to a younger generation.”, Wynn stated. “Women are looking for that perfect piece of garment that compliments their body and personality, that they can feel good in and still function, feel sophisticated and still appear sexy.” Lena Jay Fashions carry a variety of sizes in all available garments from small up to 3X.
Lena Jay is located at 12307 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie VA. 23841 in Wynn’s Plaza. You can find Lena Jay Fashions on Facebook, profile name Lena Jay and Instagram as lenajayfashions. The website is www.lenajayfashions.com
As Wynn likes to say, “It’s a great day to shop Lena Jay.”, and while you’re at it, it may also be the perfect timing to enquire about a Tee’s Beauty Salon slay.
