Busuiness Spotlight: young entrepreneur brings her services to your door-step

Latrice Stith, 29 years old of Dinwiddie County, introduces her business Trice’s Paradise. Trice’s Paradise is a mobile beauty supply. Not only can you call Latrice up for your needed hair care and beauty supplies, accessories and even smell goods, but Latrice also offers mobile hairstyling appointments.
“Since I was around the ages of 10 and 11 I knew that I wanted to do hair. I started off with doing doll baby hair and as I grew older, I dreamed of someday having a one stop beauty shop.”, Latrice said. Although Latrice isn’t yet operating out of a shop, she is the shop. As a hairstylist she specializes in individual braiding, box and knotless braids to be specific; realistic locs, feed-in braids and more.
Located in North Dinwiddie, Latrice says that she is committed to servicing any surrounding county. Latrice also just began her new journey as a Notary Public. A one stop shop for sure.
Latrice can be contacted for any of her services via phone at 804-504-6358 or Facebook under the profile name Trice’s Paradise.
