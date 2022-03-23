“Carolina Squat” banned in Virginia

On Thursday, March 3, the Senate Committee on Transportation unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 777, banning any passenger car, pick up, or panel truck from traveling on public roads if the front bumper of the vehicle is four inches or higher than the rear. The bill was altered to include a clause that would make the law effective immediately following Governor Youngkin’s signature.
On Monday, March 21, Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Lynchburg Monday morning, signing Senate Bill 777, which bans “Carolina Squat” vehicle modifications from Virginia highways. Originally, the “Carolina Squat” was already illegal in Virginia, but was a secondary offense only. A driver would have had to be committing a first offense such as speeding or reckless driving to be pulled over by law enforcement.
The legislation was prompted by a fatal crash this year, killing 27-year-old Mecklenburg native, Jody “BJ” Upton. The law prohibits vehicles from operating on public highways if the front bumper is four inches or higher than the rear. It will be classified as a primary offense, allowing officers to pull over a vehicle that violates the law.
