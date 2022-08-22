CDC Rates COVID-19 Community Levels for the Whole Tri-City Area as "High”

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The CDC has deemed Petersburg at the "High" community level for localities across Virginia, based on hospital admissions and bedspace, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
According to The Virginia Department of Health data for Petersburg a recent peak of 39 cases on July 29, followed by 30 cases on August 3 and 27 on August 5. In Petersburg, 8,890 cases of the virus have been reported since the COVID epidemic began, with 127 fatalities.
According to a USA TODAY Network Virginia was numbered 21 among the states where the coronavirus was disseminating the fastest per person. With 906,593 cases recorded last week, coronavirus cases in the US were up 7.4% over the week before. Virginia, which has 2.56% of the nation's population, had 2.35% of the nation's cases in the previous week. In the most recent week, there were more cases in 28 states nationwide than the week prior.
Dinwiddie County reported 77 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 82 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,120 cases and 96 deaths. In the most recent week, Prince George County reported 103 illnesses but no deaths. It had reported 100 cases and no deaths a week prior. There have been 80 fatalities and 9,859 cases documented during the pandemic. 91 cases and zero deaths were recorded by Hopewell in the most recent week. It has previously reported 77 cases with no fatalities. There have been 119 fatalities and 6,743 cases documented during the pandemic.
Collected data shows a total of 1,954,716 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,918 people have died from the disease. Across Virginia, a total of 65 localities have been flagged by CDC with High community levels, including all of metro Richmond.
The CDC suggests in the areas where a high level has been declared that individuals should wear masks when in public places, remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if have COVID symptoms, especially if at risk for serious infections.
