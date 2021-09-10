By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Preliminary results from the 2020 Census indicate that the population in Dinwiddie County remained largely the same while experiencing a small decrease.
According to VPAP.com who reported the results, Dinwiddie County experienced a decrease of 54 residents (a decrease of just 0.2%) since 2010 making its total population stand at 27, 947 residents.
The results are the first time in three decades the county did not experience significant population increases. Dinwiddie’s population stood at approximately 20,000 in 1990 increasing to approximately 26,000 in 2000 then up to approximately 28,000 in 2010. The last time the county’s population experienced a substantial decrease was between 1980 and 1990 going from approximately 22,000 to 20,000.
One significant increase within the county over the previous decade was in housing. The number of housing units in Dinwiddie increased by 3.3% between 2010 and 2020 adding 11,803 more units. Housing growth in Dinwiddie outpaces the rest of southside Virginia by almost 2% while falling behind the rest of the commonwealth by over 4%.
By ethnicity, Dinwiddie’s population stands at 62.7% White, 29.3% Black (larger than the Black population for all of Virginia or southside Virginia), 4.9% Multiracial, 4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Asian and 2.7% Other.
Unofficial growth rates for the Tri-Cities area are as follows: Prince George 20.3%, Chesterfield 15.3%, Colonial Heights 4.4%, Petersburg - 3.2%, Hopewell 1.9%, Dinwiddie -0.2%, Charles City -6.6%, Surry -7.0% and Sussex -10.4%.
The preliminary results for Dinwiddie put the county at odds with neighboring Prince George whose results show to be one of the top five fastest growing localities in the commonwealth. The other fastest growing localities are Loudoun County, New Kent County, Stafford County and the City of Manassas Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.