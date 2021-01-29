By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The National Weather Service is forecasting a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet across the Central Va. and area starting shortly after Saturday, Jan. 30.
Saturday will see sunlight throughout most of the day with a high of 45 as calm winds move north at 5 mph. In the waking hours of the following Sunday, a possible accumulation of less than a half inch of snow will accumulate with a 40% chance of precipitation.
Rain will mix with snow Sunday morning before the late afternoon when the rain should mix with the snow completely. A high of 38 will dip to 33 as calm winds persist and a possible 1-3 inches of sleet and snow will accumulate in the Tri-City and Sussex County area.
Areas north and west of Richmond, however, are set to see greater levels of winter weather in that timeframe with up to four inches of snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.