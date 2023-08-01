Silent Auction

The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce Annual Picnic and Silent Auction is Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southern Grace, 4155 Robinson Ferry Road, White Plains, Virginia 23893, The cost is $25 person. Please RSVP by Aug. 1, 2023 at (434) 368-0037

The chamber will also be holding a Silent Auction at this event.  If you are interested in donating an item for the Silent Auction, please contact Beverley Ambs at (434) 368-0037 or at brunswickvacoc@gmail.com by Aug. 1, 2023.   We look forward to seeing you all at the picnic and your participation in the Silent Auction.