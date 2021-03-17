Charity organization heals wounded veterans with golf instruction

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- “Fairways for Warriors” is a veterans charity organization which seeks to help veterans suffering from PTSD and decrease veteran suicides through a multitude of services including art counseling, connection with financial or medical resources, therapy sessions and lessons for the game of golf.
The organization will offer to connect veterans with golf lessons and provide a starter set of clubs if a member doesn't have their own. Dinwiddie local and National Champlain/State Director for “Fairways for Warriors” Roy Bell will set up monthly golf clinics for the Virginia chapter March through October where there will be an hour block of instruction before playing 18 holes of golf.
“Golf is very therapeutic on its own,” said Bell. “There’s just something about getting out of the house and into nature soaking up the sun by ourself or a small group of like-minded, relatable people away from the world that really can take stress away,”
A statement from the organization’s website reads: “Recreational therapy has been proven as an adjunct to clinical therapies, and in many cases, successful in its own right as a treatment protocol. We have found that the camaraderie and challenges of golf, provides a bridge into a new way of life. This popular sport provides crucial opportunities necessary for each combat wounded veteran’s journey towards rehabilitation and healing. Golf is beneficial for the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social aspects of each combat wounded veteran’s rehabilitation processes.”
The organization will also help provide counseling services to veterans and connect them with the right people and resources for their medical or financial needs. The organization will work with therapists who can meet with the veterans and while the organization will cover therapy session costs.
“Fairways for Warriors” also has partnerships with businesses who will give reduced rates for CBD oil which help alleviate many PTSD symptoms.
The Virginia chapter of the organization is divided into different squads: Northern Virginia, Richmond, Western Virginia and Virginia Beach. “Fairways for Warriors” also has several other chapters in Florida, Texas, Rhode Island and North Carolina.
The organization will hold two golf tournament fundraising events in the Richmond area this year. The Memorial Day Golf Tournament on May 22 at the First Tee’s Chesterfield Golf Course and the Veterans Day Golf Tournament on Nov. 5 at the Royal New Kent Golf Club. For more information on how to get involved with the tournaments (either with contributing, participating, or to sponsor a veteran) contact Roy Bell at Roy@fairwaysforwarriors.org.
Any veteran who has served in a combat theater with a branch of the Armed Forces and has sustained physical, mental or emotional trauma in the line of duty and has received an Honorable Discharge is eligible to join the organization. An application can be filled out at https://fairwaysforwarriors.org/.
