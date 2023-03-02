By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Virginia State Police responded to a charter bus flipping over on I-85 in Dinwiddie County on Thursday, February 3. The bus was carrying 10 passengers with one driver when the bus ran off the road and overturned at the 42-mile marker.
The driver, along with the other ten passengers, were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries incurred in the collision. Two at least had to be flown because of critical wounds. No fatalities have been officially verified thus far, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
