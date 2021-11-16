CHD offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for ages 5-11

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The Crater Health District will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Families have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine including pediatric and family practice offices, local health department clinics, federally qualified health centers, retail pharmacies, school-based clinics or mobile vaccine units.
More information regarding school-based clinics is forthcoming, as CHD works with individual school systems to address availability.
“COVID-19 vaccines for children provide an important next step for protection against the virus.” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr. in a release, “We are excited that parents and guardians have several opportunities to have their 5-11 year olds vaccinated, including vaccine clinics, pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices.”
Those wishing to have their children vaccinated at local health department clinics throughout the Crater Health District, can make appointments by visiting vase.vdh.virginia.gov and entering their zip code, signing up at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
TTY users can call 711. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Appointments are available by appointment only, as walk-ins will be scheduled for a future appointment.
For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website.
Everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Crater Health District is encouraging all Virginians to get their vaccination if they have not already done so. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.