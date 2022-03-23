Chef Camp opportunity for Dinwiddie County Public Schools children

The Dinwiddie Youth Workforce Development introduces an all-new Culinary Camp for students of Dinwiddie County Public Schools.
Chef’s Camp will be held from July 11-14, at Dinwiddie High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. This camp is open to DCPS elementary current 3rd through 5th graders, middle school current 6th through 8th graders. The cost is $20 for elementary students, $25 for middle sschool students.
The elementary school Chef’s Camp will be held on July 11 and 12, middle school camp on July 13 and 14. There are only 20 slots available for both. An apron, hat, camp t-shirt and other camp supplies are included in the cost. Students are asked to not wear any jewelry, opened toe shoes, cut off shirts, or shorts.
Registration will open on April 4th and will remain o pen until all slots are filled. Interested participants are asked to register at the Eastside Enhancement Center or Ragsdale Community Center.
