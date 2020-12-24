Christmas light show attracts thousands to Dinwiddie

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.