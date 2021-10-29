Christmas Sharing Foundation announces “2021 Elves”

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation announced to the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 19 meeting the foundation’s "2021 Elves" to be the County's food pantries.
There were four "Elves" present last night representing the hundreds of volunteers who help feed those in need: Chris Kestner of Grace Ministries, Amanda Pecht of the Carson Community Food Pantry, Rev. Harold Farmer of the Dinwiddie Food Bank and Keith Andrews of Ocran Food Bank.
Presentations were made by Barbara Pittman and Susan Carson of the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation to recognize the Walmart Distribution and Yannette Nicholas as outstanding community partners for their help in the organization’s efforts.
The organization is more than 20 years old and began in social services then branched out to be run as a volunteer community group. It receives donations from local businesses, churches, families and Ruritan clubs. It was run for years by Cathy Young who passed away last year.
The organization was able to give Christmas toys last year to 235 children on distribution day along with another 35 children who were sponsored by local churches, businesses and families. The organization raised $16,000 for toys, books and puzzles.
“It takes a village to pull this off, we have been blessed by the community, by businesses, by the banks, all these different entities and Walmart has certainly been one of our biggest blessings,” said Linda Jones. “[Walmart] gives us damaged boxes of different things and there was a group that puts together bicycles, and we’re always looking for new volunteers,”
“[Nicholas] is part of the social services family and she gives endless time during work and after to support us and all the volunteers to make sure everyone in the county, no matter their race or age, especially our hispanic community and she's able to get us translators,” said Susan Carson.
The Carson Food Bank includes the work of three churches coming together for its organization. The goal of the center is to serve residents on the edge of Prince George, Carson, Dinwiddie and Stony Creek and has served more than 2,000 bags of groceries.
The Dinwiddie Food Bank is located in the annex building of the Southside Historic Education Center. It includes 165 volunteers from 22 churches.
The Grace Ministries Food Bank gets food to local churches and daycare centers for those in the McKenney Area.
Ocran United Methodist Church serves on the fourth Wednesday of each month where they hand out 200 bags of food. They have volunteers from the Fort Lee Volunteer Troops and members of Ocran Church.
