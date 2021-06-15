By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Dinwiddie Church of the Nazarene has started a Food Pantry open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The location is at 24604 Old Vaughan Road, Dinwiddie.
“We know that the need is tremendous here and it's beginning to get bigger so we're expecting once it takes off that we'll be busy.” said Carole Arno with the Church.
The pantry is currently primarily serving boxed and canned goods in addition to fresh local eggs and fresh potatoes. The pantry is not currently serving fresh fruits, vegetables or dairy but hopes to do so in the future as the offering increases.
Once people enter, they are given a list of items offered and they have the choice of checking off the items that they want.
“We try to think of the dietary needs for our clients and honor them by letting them shop for what they want,” said Arno. “A lady pastor in McKenney encouraged us to let people make choices. We wanted them to take what’s needed to make them feel honored and it allows them to choose food that their children will eat so it's not wasteful.”
While the need for serving food has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the inspiration for the pantry was really influenced by the church’s dedication to faith.
“It came from our belief that we need to take care of god's children, it was christain-based,” said Arno. “We knew the need was there but that's not why we started it, our motivation was purely to help god's people.”
