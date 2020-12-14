Churchmen re-file suit over COVID-19 restrictions on churches

By Zach Armstrong
Madison, Va -- Four churchmen of Madison County have refiled a suit against Gov. Northam to remove new restrictions placed on the operations of religious services. The new suit requests that churches be able to operate as fully and freely as other exempted categories of operation, such as media, all government agencies and “essential” entities.
An earlier version of the case in July, in which the plaintiffs believed the Governor had disregarded their religious liberties and undermined churches, was dismissed when an Agreed Order ruled that “religious services of 250 people or fewer are not subject to any mandatory restrictions other than those required by Executive Order Number 63 and Order of Public Health Emergency Five.”
A statement released by the plaintiff’s lawyer argues against the Sixth Amended Executive Order 67, which makes any social gathering limited to 25 and religious services of over 25 people, must be subject to a series of limitations.
The updated orders ultimately ignore the previously reached agreement and discourage the religious gathering of large groups of people.
Per that executive order, people attending a gathering of over 25 must keep a six-foot separation between those seated; items used to distribute food or beverage must be used only once and disposed; high-contact surfaces must be routinely cleaned and disinfected; signage must be posted informing people with fevers that they cannot participate in in-person services; and cloth face-coverings must be worn.
The four Madison County church members filing suit are Brian Hermsmeier, Joe Sansone, Culpeper attorney Mike Sharman and Charlie Sheads.
Plaintiff Brian Hermsmeier works as licensed landscape architect/project manager but has been limited in his ability to serve as a bi-vocational minister and ordained pastor.
“I believe it is God’s command to gather together,” he said. “Hebrews 10:25 says to not forsake gathering as a church.”
Alena Yarmosky, a representative for the governor’s office, told the Daily Progress that they do not comment on pending litigation and added that “Governor Northam will continue to base all decisions in science, public health and the safety of Virginians.”
