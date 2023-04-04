Commonwealth's Attorney Baskerville on charges against deputies

To refrain from acting would be a breach of duty
DINWIDDIE COUNTY — “I am certain that plenty of people will say I’m neither nice nor a good person,” Ann Cabell Baskervill wrote in an email to The News Leader.
Baskervill is at the center of a case that charged seven Henrico County deputies and three Central State Hospital employees with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno on March 6. The case has garnered national attention, with civil rights attorney Ben Crump being retained by the Otieno family.
The first of the charges were brought by Baskervill on March 14, only eight days after Otieno’s death while being admitted to the mental hospital in Petersburg. It’s a remarkably quick turnaround on charges on police brutality and excessive use of force. Baskervill said that the swiftness was for a few reasons. Her office was concerned over the video of Otieno’s death leaking before his family had been notified and charges were pending. They were also worried about public safety at Central State Hospital and the Henrico jail; everyone involved in Otieno’s death was back at work there. Beyond all of that, however, they wanted to swiftly act in a case where there was strong evidence of homicide. “We had a video of 10 people smothering the victim to death. To refrain from acting would seem to be a breach of duty,” Baskervill said in an email.
Baskervill has been prosecuting for most of her legal career, but she didn’t start that way. Even before she went to college, she was around the legal profession. Her father, Charles, was a private practice attorney and her mother, Pamela, was a circuit court judge in Petersburg. Her grandfather, Louis Shell, was a former councilman and member of a committee that worked to integrate Petersburg.
She originally went to the University of Virginia law school to become a civil rights attorney, having always been drawn to public policy since her undergraduate degree at Washington and Lee University. Through her civil rights internships, she realized she wanted to work with everyday people, rather than taking a desk job and writing about the law.
She moved to studying social work, and saw victims of child abuse through her work. That motivated her to finally turn to criminal law and prosecution. Baskervill said she was particularly interested in the intersection of criminal law and mental health.
That background in public policy helped shape her view on prosecution, she said. Everything revolves around “decision-making in a world of competing interests and limited resources.”
“I have to make tough calls, and this is a world of competing interests and limited resources. I know I don’t always get it right, and I also know that sometimes there is probably no way to get it right. But doing the right thing is always the north star on my compass,” Baskervill said in an email to The News Leader.
Baskervill’s early career as an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Richmond found her working on gang and narcotics cases. She pulled down a historic 30-year charge in 2009 on a heroin dealer who had been found selling outside of an elementary school in Richmond.
But beyond that, Baskervill also wanted to find solution-based prosecutions for drug crimes. Things like peer-based probations support and neighborhood-based initiatives to work on loitering. She wanted to pull her public policy experience into prosecuting, dealing with gangs as institutions that impact group behavior and being strategic with charges to produce broader change.
“Approaching prosecution as trying to solve problems is, I think, helpful to balance competing interests and limited resources,” she wrote.
Maintaining the trust between the community and law enforcement is extremely important to Baskervill as a prosecutor. She is a proud member of the law enforcement community, and she says that her best friends have always been other law enforcement officers.
"Law enforcement folks are superheroes," Baskerville wrote.
She's seen what happens when the community trusts their law enforcement, crediting the testimony of officers for that historic 30-year charge for the Richmond heroin dealer early in her career.
"I watched with my own eyes the connection between the police officers and the jurors. They were trustworthy and their legitimacy was unassailable. That was the key there. It was an important lesson in how we can best enforce the law," Baskervill wrote.
But along with that status comes great responsibility, and Baskervill admits that law enforcement doesn't always get it right. That's why it's so important for Baskerville to hold law enforcement to the standards of the law itself "to preserve peace, freedom, fairness, and equality."
This is not the first time that Baskerville has had to charge another member of law enforcement. In 2017, she was tabbed as special prosecutor in the case of former Colonial Heights police officer Bryan Drake.
Drake was accused of sending himself sexually-explicit photos from a suspect's phone that he had accessed while executing a search warrant. "Not for investigative reasons but for personal gain of some sort, pleasure or power, I don't know," Baskervill wrote.
Drake was investigated and resigned from the police force during the investigation, and was charged with six misdemeanors by a special grand jury overseen by Baskervill. The hope was that the special grand jury could restore trust and legitimacy in law enforcement. She viewed the behavior as "wrong," violating the trust of the suspect and the community and undermining the legitimacy of all law enforcement efforts.
"Ultimately, though, we determined that we could not prove that his conduct violated any Virginia criminal laws, based on the statutes on the books at that time," Baskervill said. In 2018, charges were withdrawn in that case due to her caseload and a lack of attorneys at the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney office, but throughout that case, she worked to ensure transparency in the process.
"When we are transparent, people might not like what happens, but at least they can trust that efforts are being made," she wrote.
Baskervill understands that enforcing the law is complicated work. Before the Otieno case, she had not encountered an incident where she determined that the use of force by a law enforcement officer was illegal. She's dealt with cases like law enforcement shootings, and said in an email, "I have always found them to be justified."
That was a result of dealing with the specific facts of a case. That's why she moved forward so quickly with charges against the seven officers and three hospital staff involved in Otieno's death.
"There is no agenda here other than dealing with the facts as they present themselves. Unfortunately, here, I cannot find it to be justified in any way," Baskervill wrote in an email.
She doesn't care about criticism of "not playing nice" with "established interests," but does worry about alienating portions of the community by veering too far out of her lane.
"I won’t be pressured either way, though I am receptive to input on this, from all perspectives, because although I’m a decision-maker, I’m not doing this for me," Baskervill wrote.
