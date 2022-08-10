Community Pushes For New Skate Park in Honor of Teacher and Mother Gone Too Soon

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Hundreds of people have joined in on an online campaign with hopes of opening a new skate park at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex in honor of Dinwiddie resident Amy Fisher, a kindergarten teacher of over 20 years at Harrowgate Elementary School, who passed away on June 22.
The petition was started by Fisher’s friend Dean Kump. “Amy was a Colonial Heights’s graduate, a teacher at Harrowgate Elementary, a very active resident of Dinwiddie County, owner of short cakes (cupcake business), ran several direct sale companies, team moms, photographer for just about everything, but her number one job and most rewarding was being a mother to her son,” Kump stated in the online petition. “Amy truly lived for “A”! He was her everything. Aidens love for skateboarding truly mesmerized Amy. She was his biggest fan. She absolutely loved capturing his moves and stunts!”, she said. “I’d love for Aiden to skate there and/or ride by there knowing that his mama is proud and watching over him daily. This park will not only be amazing for their family but for our residents. Let’s give Dinwiddie a small skate park where children can come together to hang out, skate and make new friends. I of course would love nothing more than Aiden to design it.” Kump along with Fisher’s mother Mary Wilson are now communicating with county, park and recreation leaders with high hopes of bringing her project vision to light.
“She was totally devoted to her son”. She’d take him from all over the state of Virginia, down to North Carolina to skate and just would do anything for him,” Fisher’s mother stated in an interview with NBC 12 news. The bond shared between Fisher and her 16-year-old son Aiden is the inspiration behind Fisher Memorial Skate Park.
Kump has also created a GoFund me account where the funds will be used to build the skate park. The petition at www.change.org had 1,851 signatures as of Monday, August 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.