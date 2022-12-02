The region title is Dinwiddie's first since 2016 and seventh overall. The Generals (13-0) have won one state championship (2013) and were the runners-up in 2016. Dinwiddie will host Region 4A winner Warwick (12-1) on Saturday, December 3 in the Class 4 semifinals.
