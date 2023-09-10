Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan Visits VSU Center for Entrepreneurship

(Contributed)
Virginia State University welcomed Congresswoman and Petersburg native Jennifer McClellan to campus on Wednesday, August 30, as part of its Black Business Month celebration. Congresswoman McClellan spoke to students enrolled in the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business and learned more about the VSU Center for Entrepreneurship, whose programs help support minority entrepreneurs and small business owners.
"This is an amazing place that is helping not only the entrepreneurs of tomorrow but the entrepreneurs of today and helping to connect with resources to be a coach, provide resources that they specifically need not only to launch successfully but to thrive going forward," said McClellan.
McClellan also had the opportunity to meet student entrepreneurs who participated in the Minority Small Business Launch Center program. In July 2021, the VSU Center for Entrepreneurship received $453,000 in funding to assist 300 student entrepreneurs with launching and growing their businesses.
"We were so excited to welcome Representative McClellan to VSU and show her what we are doing for young minority entrepreneurs, " said Dr. Patrice Perry-Rivers, VSU Center for Entrepreneurship Director. "With her support in Congress, programs through the VSU Center for Entrepreneurship will continue to expand and evolve into something Greater."
The VSU Center for Entrepreneurship at the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business is an education, research, networking, and business planning hub for entrepreneurs in Central Virginia and beyond, launched in September of 2016. Its mission is to assist the region's large minority, military and veteran, and student populations with launching and operating successful, socially responsible ventures that lead to economic growth for our regions.
