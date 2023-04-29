County Electoral Board announces “I VOTED” sticker winner

The Dinwiddie County Electoral Board and General Registrar held an “I Voted” sticker contest to select the sticker design to be used in the 2023 elections. The contest was open to Dinwiddie youth under the age of 18 and invited them to submit artwork to be used as the County’s “I Voted” sticker.
Stephanie B. Wray, General Registrar and Director of Elections shared “This was a way to generate youth involvement and solicit public input in the elections process. Our hope was to elicit a sense of community pride through the specialized sticker as opposed to using a generic “I Voted” sticker on Election Day.”
A total of 29 designs were submitted and the Electoral Board selected six that would be shared with and voted on by the citizens of Dinwiddie County. The winning design was created by Chad Eric Edwards, Jr.
When asked what inspired the sticker, Eric responded, “I thought about the reason why we get to vote. If it was not for our military and people fighting for our country, we would not have the freedoms we have now, and we wouldn’t be able to vote.” Eric continued, “I am thankful for all the people that continue to serve so that we can continue to have the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
Regarding the new stickers, Emma Ruffin, Chair of the Electoral Board stated, “We were certainly pleased by the community response to this contest and will be honored to pass out stickers with Eric’s design during 2023 elections.”
Eric is a junior at Dinwiddie High School, and also attends Rowanty Technical Center where he studies carpentry. In his spare time, Eric volunteers for Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS Company 1, plays varsity tennis, Babe Ruth Baseball, and is a member of the Tri-City Road Runners, where he runs in support of charitable organizations. Additional hobbies include video games, hunting, fishing, and riding his dirt bike.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.